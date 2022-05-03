#UNSOLVED: Wilmington man killed in 2012 home invasion, family wants justice

Clifton Sykes Jr., 40, was killed in a home invasion on December 3, 2012.

Camille Sykes and Clifton Sykes (Photo: Camille Sykes)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for answers in a deadly home invasion almost ten years ago.

Police say something happened a few days earlier that could be connected to the crime that ultimately led to the death of Clifton Sykes Jr., 40, in his own home.

The 2012 murder remains unsolved.

Camille Sykes said most people in their Wilmington neighborhood knew her older brother Clifton Sykes and knew they could call him for anything.

“My brother was awesome. He was amazing. He was a giver. Most of the guys that was in the neighborhood that were around my age looked up to him,” Sykes said.

That is why it is so hard to understand what happened on December 3, 2012.

Caller: We need an ambulance at… What’s the address? 612 North 8th street.

Dispatcher: 612 North 8th?

Caller: Yeah, and somebody got shot. Can you help please? Oh, gosh. Please hurry up. He’s shivering. Please send somebody, please!

Detective Brandon Hilliard with the Wilmington Police Department said Sykes and his girlfriend were asleep at his home on 8th Street, when two people broke through the back door around 2 in the morning.

“Two unknown individuals kicked in the door while they were in their bed asleep, came in, bound them by duck tape,” Hilliard said.

Hilliard said, at some point, Sykes’ girlfriend ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911.

Dispatch: Do you know who did it?

Caller: No, I don’t. Two guys came in at gunpoint and robbed us and put tape over our eyes and wrapped our hands up.”

Hilliard said Sykes was shot.

Dispatch: Where is the guy at that got shot?

Caller: He’s right here on the floor. I don’t want to move him, but he’s right here on the floor.

Dispatch: Ok. Where was he shot at?

Caller: It looks like he was shot in his right (emotion).

Dispatch: Where was he shot at ma’am?

Caller: Maybe his shoulder. I don’t know. He is laying flat on his stomach.”

“Officers arrived on scene and found Clifton lying in the kitchen unconsciousness,” Hilliard said.

Camille said that is when the girlfriend made another phone call.

“She actually called me. And it was like 2.. 2:30 In the morning. And at first, I’m thinking like, ‘Oh my gosh. Y’all done got into an argument. What is going on?’ And I just went down there,” Sykes said.

Police eventually told Camille and her mother that Clifton did not make it.

“I just remember my mother screaming,” Sykes said. “I’ve never heard my mother scream like this ever. And it was surreal to me, ’cause I’m like this cannot have just happened, not to my brother, because I mean, he wouldn’t harm anyone in the neighborhood… So it’s like, who in the world would do this?”

Hilliard said the two men ran from the scene.

“We just know two males in their early twenties,” Hilliard said.

Police also told us this was the second break-in at Sykes’ home in three days. Two people broke in through the same door. Police do not know if they were the same two people, but Hilliard said someone knows something.

“I’m sure there is something out there. Somebody said something. So we just ask for any information that could lead us to bringing justice for this family,” Hilliard said.

Camille said it has been difficult for the family over the years.

“It’s a struggle,” Sykes said. “I don’t ask God why anymore. I just know, when it’s time, everything will be revealed. That’s what I feel. What is done in the dark always come to light.”

The hardest part is waiting for that time to come.

“It’s not even about us being angry, ’cause we’re, we’re over that stage. We are not angry anymore. We just.. We need a sigh of relief. We want to know who did this has been served justice,” Sykes said.

The moment she gets one more phone call saying her older brother’s murder is no longer unsolved.

If you have any information, please call Wilmington Police or use the Wilmington NC PD App to remain anonymous.