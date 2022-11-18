UPDATE: Additional charges filed against Bladen man accused of child rape

Fredrick Chancey (Photo Courtesy: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Clarkton man now facing more charges in connection with a child sex investigation.

Fredrick Lapatrick Chancey, 43, is now being charged with 2 counts of Statutory Rape of Child 15 or Over, 2 counts of First Degree Forcible Rape, 4 counts of First Degree Forcible Sex Offense, 1 count of Felonious Restraint and 4 counts of Statutory Sex Offense with Child 15 or Over.

Chancey was initially arrested and charged with Statutory Rape of a Child and First Degree Kidnapping and Sexual Battery in connection with an incident that happened on November 11.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues, and additional charges may be pending.