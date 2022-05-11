UPDATE: Body of missing Lake Waccamaw kayaker found

Credit: Annick Joseph | WWAY Crews searching Lake Waccamaw for missing kayaker

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — The body of the a kayaker missing in Lake Waccamaw since Sunday has been recovered.

According to a spokesperson with the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, the body was found along the shoreline on the side of the lake closest to the dam.

Crews had been searching the lake since the 18-year-old man went missing on Sunday, while he and two other men were kayaking on the lake. According to witnesses, the man who went missing was in a tandem kayak with another man when it flipped.

After righting the kayak, it overturned again… and the man disappeared under the water, and never resurfaced. The two other men were rescued.

The body recovered is being sent to Raleigh for positive identification.