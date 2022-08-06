Update: Escaped man from Robeson CRV Center captured

Wayne Z. Holshouser escaped from the Robeson CRV Center on Friday, Aug. 5 (Photo: NCDPS)

UPDATE: The man who escaped from Robeson County confinement in response to violation (CRV) center at about 5 p.m. Friday in Lumbert was captured.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser was found on foot about five hours after he was discovered missing by the Department of Public Safety Prison Emergency Response Team and surrendered without incident.

Holshouser was taken to a close custody facility.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Correctional staff and law enforcement officers are searching for a man who escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser was discovered missing around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

Holshouser, 37, was serving a period of confinement in response to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle.

He was scheduled to be released on Nov. 11.

Holshouser is 6 foot 2, weighing 157 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his back, chest and both arms.

Anyone who has seen Holshouser should contact local law enforcement by dialing 911 or the Robeson CRV at 910-618-5535.