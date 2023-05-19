UPDATE: Father of 4 dies in Charlotte construction site fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A 30-year-old construction worker died in a huge fire that broke out Thursday morning at a multi-story apartment building under construction near the SouthPark Mall, family members confirmed with WSOC.

Demonte Sherrill was one of the two construction workers who were unaccounted for immediately after the fire.

Sherrill was a father of four children, ages 5 to 13, his parents said.

“I’m still in shock,” said his mother, Onita Sherrill. “Numb really. Numb about the whole situation. Just trying to figure out why nobody would try and help him because I actually watched my son live on his Facebook asking for help and nobody tried to help him.”

