UPDATE: Law enforcement captures prisoner who escaped Wednesday in Lumberton

Joshua P. Ostwalt escaped Wednesday and has been recaptured (Photo: NCDPS)

YORK COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — A prisoner who escaped Wednesday afternoon from the recreation yard at a Violation Center in Lumberton has been captured.

Law enforcement says Joshua P. Ostwalt was caught Thursday afternoon in York County, SC. He was recaptured without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges.

Ostwalt was serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for felony breaking and entering and a parole violation prior to his escape. He was originally scheduled to be released on July 27, 2023.