UPDATE: Traffic flowing again after late-night Southport crash

Crews are continuing to work on power lines damaged in a crash Tuesday night in Southport (Photo: City of Southport)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic is moving again after a crash Tuesday night caused a road blockage in Southport.

The accident happened along Highway 211, causing damage to traffic lights.

Downed power lines closed the intersection of Sandy Ln. and N. Howe Street until around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Southport officials say traffic is closer to being back to normal, but the turn lane from Sandy Lane onto NC 211 is still blocked as NCDOT finishes their work.

You can still expect delays in the area.