UPDATE: Two dead after Kure Beach shooting, Ocean View Ave. closed due to investigation

1/4 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

2/4 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

3/4 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

4/4 Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)







KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two people are dead after a shooting in Kure Beach.

According to the Kure Beach Police Department, officers responded to 121 Ocean View Avenue around 2:45 p.m. in reference to a dispute with shots fired.

Reportedly, it began as an argument between neighbors.

When officer arrived, they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. He died of his injuries.

Police say the suspect went back into his home.

While officers were outside with the victim, they heard a gunshot come from the suspect’s home.

The NHSO Tactical unit went inside the home where they found the suspect dead.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

The Kure Beach Police Department request that people avoid Ocean View Avenue which remains closed due to the investigation.

Kure Beach Police were assisted by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department, Carolina Beach Police Department, NC Highway Patrol and NC Park Rangers.