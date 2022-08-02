UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation.

21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.

On Sunday, officers and EMS were called to the home at approximately 3:49am and found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound. In spite of lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect has not been named in the deadly shooting.

Police did arrest 19-year-old Devin Antone, also of Lake Waccamaw, in connection with the case.

According to police, Antone arrived at the home in Leland with Walker, but is not considered a suspect in Walker’s death. He is charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill or Inflict Serious Injury and First Degree Kidnapping.

Leland Police say they are working closely with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office on this case, and will release additional information as it becomes available.