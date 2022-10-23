UPDATE: Victims identified in a Bladen County shooting

Two dead; one in serious condition

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Three people were shot in a vacant lot early Sunday morning in Bladen County.

According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, deputies responded to a report of shots fired around 2:30 am, near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads just outside Dublin.

Chasity Baxley, 24-year-old of Council, was shot and was taken to Bladen County Hospital in a personal vehicle, according to a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. Baxley remains in the hospital in serious condition.

The second victim, now identified as Makei Hill, a 17-year-old from Bladenboro, was found in an open field of a vacant lot near the intersection of Center and Twisted Hickory roads. Bladen County EMS transported Hill to Bladen County Hospital where he later died.

As deputies conducted a search of the property, they found the body of 30-year-old Javonta Purdie from Lumberton.

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is working with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

There are no suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

This is a developing story.