UPWA New Year’s Massacre 2022 is back in the Cape Fear

Saturday's matches raising funds for local athletes

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The biggest names in United Pro Wrestling are heading to Hampstead to help raise money for Topsail High School Athletics.

The UPWA New Year’s Massacre 2022 promises big match-ups like Hair vs. Hair and Tatum vs. Calderon. The special referee is Topsail High Athletic Director Christopher McGee. Cruiserweight Champ Joseph Everhart will be defending his title against Devin Worthy.

UPWA Promoter Donald Brower says matches are “A good time. It is family friendly entertainment that brings a smile to your face.” He adds that the events bring together families and “the UPWA makes memories.”

The event is Saturday at Topsail High School on Saint Johns Church Road in Hampstead. Doors open at 7 p.m. and bell time is 7:30 p.m.. VIP tickets are #20, floor seating is $15, and bleacher seats are $10.

Get tickets in advance by clicking here.