UPWA Wrestling Event Celebrates Americana in Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (AP) — The United Pro Wrestling Association (UPWA) brought the excitement of professional wrestling to Middleton Park in Oak Island as part of the NC 4th of July Festival. The event drew a packed crowd of enthusiastic fans, especially children who were thrilled by the action in the ring.

UPWA owner Donald Brower expressed his delight at seeing the joy on the faces of young fans, reminiscing about his own childhood experiences with wrestling. He says the event is always fun and rewarding, and the community’s support plays a significant role in its success.

The spectators, both young and old, cheered and jeered as wrestlers performed daring moves and engaged in dramatic showdowns. Kids expressed admiration for their favorite wrestlers and reveled in the experience of being part of the lively atmosphere.

The wrestlers themselves also found the event thrilling. Chris Chaos, a wrestler from Whiteville, remarked on the engaged crowd’s reactions and the energetic atmosphere.

The UPWA event in Oak Island was just one stop on their schedule. The wrestling association will continue its shows at the Ogden YMCA this coming Saturday. More information about the upcoming event can be found here.