US Cellular partners with Brigade Boys and Girls Club’s to plant salsa garden’s

This Salsa Garden contains all the ingredients needed to eventually harvest and make salsa from.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — April is National Volunteer Month.

In Wilmington, US Cellular partnered with children at Brigade Boys and Girls Club’s to create something both fun and rewarding.

Kids got their hands dirty, learned about gardening and even planted some green treats for pollinators.

Kameron Henricksen is a fifth grader who took part in the project.

He told us what he is most excited for when the garden is ready to be harvested.

Kameron, said “Picking the plants and seeing the kids enjoy eating it. We may pick them and give them to charity.”

Kameron said this was the first time he’s ever planted a garden but said it will not be the last.