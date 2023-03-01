US Department of Labor announces $25M in funding to reduce veteran homelessness

US Department of Labor announces $25M funding opportunity to help veterans avoid homelessness. (Photo: US Air Force)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Release)– The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a $25 million funding opportunity for organizations to provide training and employment services to help veterans combat homelessness.

Administered by the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program awards seek to reduce homelessness among veterans by assisting them in overcoming obstacles to reenter the workforce successfully.

The HVRP grants will provide awardees up to $500,000 annually for up to three years, for a total of $1.5 million. The grant will help deliver occupational skills training, support participation in Registered Apprenticeship programs or other on-the-job training opportunities, and supply employment placement assistance.

The initiative aligns with the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to reduce homelessness among U.S. military veterans and the public at-large in collaboration between the department and other federal stakeholders, including the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care Program.

Non-profit and for-profit organizations, faith-based organizations, Native American tribal governments, state and local workforce development boards, state and local government agencies and higher education institutions are eligible to apply for the grants.

VETS will offer a prospective applicant webinar on March 7, 2023, at 3 p.m. EST with specific information on this funding opportunity and answer questions about the application process. Register to attend the webinar.

The grant application for this funding opportunity will be open for 30 days.