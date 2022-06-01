US Department of Labor awards more than $57M to help veterans avoid homelessness; reenter the workforce

(Photo: US Air Force)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of more than $57 million in grants to organizations that help veterans experiencing homelessness find meaningful employment and assist them in overcoming barriers to transition back successfully into the workforce.

Ending homelessness among veterans is a priority for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, which is chaired by U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge and vice-chaired by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough.

Upholding our sacred obligation to our veterans is also a key part of the Unity Agenda President Biden laid out in his State of the Union address.

“The pandemic further exposed the difficulties faced by our nation’s homeless veterans,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “The Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program grants announced today will fund initiatives that help our veterans – particularly those in underserved communities – get the training and support they need return to the workforce and use their skills to make valuable contributions to our society.”

Administered by the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service, HVRP funding will support 112 continuation grants totaling more than $37 million, and fund 56 new three-year grants totaling more than $20 million.

These awards will enable recipients to provide a wide range of services to homeless veterans and those at risk of homelessness.

The HVRP awards grants on a competitive basis to state and local workforce investment boards, local public agencies and nonprofit organizations, tribal governments, and faith-based and community organizations.

Through the services provided, veterans experiencing homelessness may learn occupational skills, attain apprenticeships or on-the-job training opportunities, and receive job search and placement assistance.

Learn more about VETS’ Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Programs by clicking here.