US Department of Labor recovers $25K in back wages after NC restaurant violates minimum wage, overtime laws

(Photo: Pixabay)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Employer Miyabi Japanese Steak Restaurant in Fayetteville violated minimum wage and overtime laws and was forced to provide back wages to six different employees by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division.

Investigators found that inaccurate timekeeping practices resulted in a minimum wage violation for not paying for all hours worked.

Miyabi also paid some employees a flat salary for hours over 40 in a workweek.

As a result, the employer failed to pay the required overtime.

In total, $25,617 in back wages were recovered for the six workers.

“Employers that manipulate time records to avoid paying employees their legally earned wages harms workers and their families,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Richard Blaylock in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Employers who fail to realize this can quickly find themselves struggling to keep and find workers.”

Employers can get more information about their responsibilities online, including a fact sheet that outlines how business can apply Fair Labor Standards Act wage laws for employees of restaurants and fast-food businesses.

