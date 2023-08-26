US Marine Corps pilot from NC dies in San Diego plane crash

Photo: MGN

SAN DIEGO, CA (WSOC) — A pilot died when a military jet crashed near a San Diego base, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement Friday.

The F/A-18 went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, a base press release said.

Crews found the pilot, who was the only person on the plane, after conducting a search-and-rescue operation, according to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

“The crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground,” the statement said. Miramar is about 10 miles north of downtown San Diego.

The aircraft was not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Miramar but was operating out of the air station, the statement said.

The F/A-18 is a multi-role combat aircraft flown by the Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, and several other nations.

“With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time,” officials said.

Per policy, the identities of service members aren’t released until 24 hours after their family has been notified.

The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is in Cherry Point, which is on the coast of North Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.