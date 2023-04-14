US Marshals arrest homicide suspect in Silver Lake area
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The US Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a homicide suspect into custody in New Hanover County.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen on Red Heart Drive in the Silver Lake area starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
The male suspect was taken into custody without incident around 2:45 p.m.
A representative with the US Marshals Service CRFTF confirms it was not a local investigation, but could not provide the name of the suspect at this time. Those details should be forthcoming.
We’ll have more details as they become available.