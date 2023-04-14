US Marshals arrest homicide suspect in Silver Lake area

Homicide suspect taken into custody in Silver Lake area on April 14, 2023 (Photo: Emily Andrews/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The US Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force have taken a homicide suspect into custody in New Hanover County.

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen on Red Heart Drive in the Silver Lake area starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The male suspect was taken into custody without incident around 2:45 p.m.

A representative with the US Marshals Service CRFTF confirms it was not a local investigation, but could not provide the name of the suspect at this time. Those details should be forthcoming.

We’ll have more details as they become available.