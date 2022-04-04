US President Biden calls Bucha atrocities a “war crime”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — President Joe Biden Monday called the atrocities committed by Russia and President Vladimir Putin in Bucha, Ukraine, a “war crime” but said it was not a genocide, adding that he is looking into more sanctions on Russia.

“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal. Well the truth of the matter is you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him — he is a war criminal. But we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight and we have to get all the details so this can be an actual — have a war crime trial. This guy is brutal and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone’s seen it,” Biden told reporters upon landing in Washington, DC.

Asked whether the crimes committed in Bucha warrant the situation a genocide, Biden told reporters,“ No. I think it’s a war crime.”

Biden also said he was “seeking more sanctions” and would be announcing them shortly.