US promises more Ukraine aid, Biden announces veteran envoy

President Joe Biden also has announced his nomination of veteran diplomat Bridget Brink to serve as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

Antony Blinken (Photo: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem / CC BY 2.0)

NEAR THE POLISH-UKRAINIAN BORDER (AP) — After a secrecy-shrouded visit to Ukraine’s capital, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia is failing in its war aims and “Ukraine is succeeding.”

The trip by Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was the highest-level American visit to Kyiv since Russia invaded in late February.

Blinken and Austin told Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and his advisers the U.S. would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

Ukraine’s foreign minister praises the visit by Blinken and Lloyd.

