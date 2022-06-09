USDA and Reinvestment Fund invest $600K to bring healthy foods to underserved NC communities

Financing will help grocers, markets and other organizations to provide healthy food options to underserved communities.

USDA & Reinvestment Fund to Invest $600K to Increase Access to Healthy Foods Across NC (Photo: Olearys / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced today the Department has partnered with Reinvestment Fund to invest $600 thousand in grant funds to improve access to healthy foods in underserved communities across North Carolina.

The investments are being made through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI), which helps bring grocery stores and other healthy food retailers to underserved urban and rural communities.

“The Biden-Harris Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack are committed to creating local and regional food systems that benefit all Americans, from farmers and ranchers to small businesses and families who currently have to travel a long way from home to find fresh, healthy food,” Torres Small said.

“USDA is proud to partner with Reinvestment Fund to ensure that these resources reach the communities where they are needed most, so people can find nutritious food options wherever they live.”

For example, in Winston Salem, the SHARE Cooperative is receiving a $83 thousand grant to support the next phase of development and technology infrastructure implementation for the Harvest Market, a food cooperative that will be a full-service retail grocery store open to the public and serving fresh, healthy, affordable food.

Many low-income communities lack adequate, affordable access to healthy food.

HFFI provides grants and loans to entities that offer healthy foods in communities that are underserved by grocery stores and other food retailers.

The program increases access to healthy foods, provides new market opportunities for farmers and ranchers, stabilizes small and independent retailers, and creates quality jobs and economic opportunity in low-income communities.

“Some people in rural North Carolina not have the convenience of having a grocery store in their hometown or neighboring town,” said Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight.

“Through the Healthy Food Financing Initiative, USDA partners with Reinvestment Fund to bring healthy food options to underserved rural, urban and tribal communities.”