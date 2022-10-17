USDA awards $2 million for rural North Carolina health care

A USDA grant is helping a local healthcare facility (Photo: USDA / MGN)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The US Department of Agriculture has announced a large amount of grant money coming to help rural health care sites in North Carolina.

According to the USDA, the $2 million in grants is meant to improve non-profit facilities and renovate and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics.

One location in the Cape Fear being helped by the grants is Bladen Healthcare. They received a $282,000 grant for a Caterpillar 200-kilowatt diesel field generator.