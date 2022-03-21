USDA-RD state director participates in ribbon-cutting at Whiteville High

Columbus County utilized $14 million in Community Facility Loan Funds to demolish and reconstruct a 72 thousand square foot building for Whiteville High School.

Whiteville High School (Photo: Kate Cornell/WWAY)

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Whiteville High School in Columbus County today.

The facility includes:

• Classrooms

• Computer labs

• Administration and guidance offices

• Cafeteria

• Media center

• Parking lot improvements

• Service drive for buses

Speight was joined by several representatives from Columbus County Schools, along with federal and local officials.

“We are proud of our continued relationship with Columbus County Schools,” said Speight. “This partnership with this rural corner of North Carolina is helping to prepare their children for the future. Our continued investment into the future of rural American schools is a continued example of our moto ‘Together, America Prospers’.”

Rural Development previously announced $44 million in investments, with Columbus County, to build elementary schools in Tabor City and Cerro Gordo.