USGS reports early morning earthquake near Weaverville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville residents and those in surrounding areas may have felt a bit of a rumbling overnight due to a reported earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Weaverville around 1:16 a.m. on June 25 at a depth of 1.3 km.

There have been several earthquakes reported in the Carolinas over the past six months, something experts say can be alarming for those who haven’t felt one before, but not a cause for panic.

“If you haven’t felt an earthquake before it might be scary to you but for a seismologist, it’s not particularly scary, a 3.3 is certainly enough to get your attention but not large enough to cause any damage,” USGS Seismologist Mitch Withers told WACH back in January following a “swarm” of earthquakes in South Carolina.

