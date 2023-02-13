Valentine’s Day activities for local residents

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Valentines Day, a time to show our appreciation for the ones we love. Some people enjoy flower, some a nice dinner and for some, sweets are where it’s at.

Kilwins, located in Downtown Wilmington, is well known for its ice cream. When it comes to serving chocolate covered strawberries and chocolate shaped hearts.

According to employee Brody Coston, things can get pretty busy during Valentine’s Day.

“Very busy, I kind of expect a line out the door. Not too bad though, a lot of people can still get in pretty quick, easy in and out process,” said Coston.

Coston says while they’ve been hard at work getting ready for Valentine’s Day, you might need to call ahead just to secure those goodies.

“You can also special order them as well, you just need to at least call ahead, and we can get them weighed out for you and everything,” Coston explained.

After you get your tasty treats, you can step right outside and take a carriage ride. According to Springbrook Farms employee John Pucci, his favorite part is seeing the surprise on someone’s face before the ride.

“The best part that I like is when one or the other realizes it was a surprise, already planned, they didn’t know they had a reservation, and all of a sudden they get handed this box of chocolates and a red rose. One or the other has made valentines the best,” said Pucci.