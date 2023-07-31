Vegas man killed roommate and lived with her corpse for “extended period of time,” police say

(CBS NEWS) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman, whose body the suspect seemingly kept inside their shared residence “for an extended period of time,” Las Vegas police said.

Officers responded to the residence just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after receiving a report that a woman had been found dead inside, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. The victim “appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time,” the department said, noting “the suspicious nature of the death.”Although the manner and cause of death will be determined by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, detectives with the Las Vegas police department have characterized the death as a homicide and identified Bone as the suspect. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is being held without bail, KLAS reported.

The victim was reportedly identified as Beverly Ma, a friend of Bone’s since high school who had moved in with him last summer, according to KLAS. She may have died some time in May, Bone told police. After her death, the suspect allegedly kept the corpse in a closet at their residence, and told police that he placed a cooler near the door so that he would be alerted if Ma rose from the dead, KLAS reported, citing court documents and Las Vegas police.

“Bone went about living at the house with Beverly deceased in the upstairs closet for the next two months and began ordering several items on Beverly’s Amazon account using her funds for his own gain,” police said, according to KLAS. “When asked why he didn’t call for help, Bone’s response was ‘I was afraid of going back to jail… for being found with a dead body.'”

In a jaillhouse interview with KLAS, Bone said that he “made so many bad decisions.”

“I’m not trying to say my actions were right,” Bone said, speaking from the Clark County Detention Center. “I’m not trying to say my actions were logical.”