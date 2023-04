Lanes reopen following vehicle fire on Highway 17 South near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

A vehicle fire is causing a backup on Highway 17 (Photo: TIMS NCDOT)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A vehicle fire caused a major backup on part of Highway 17 Tuesday morning.

The NCDOT says two of three lanes on the south side of the highway are now open after being closed.

Impact to traffic was medium to high, as traffic continued to back up.