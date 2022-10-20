Vehicle vs. moped crash on Covil Ave. leaves one dead

One person is dead following a crash on Covil Ave. in Wilmington Wednesday evening. (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Wednesday evening.

A police spokeswoman says it happened near Covil Avenue and involved a vehicle and a moped.

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following the incident, and their identity has not yet been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This investigation is still on going and we will update this story as more information becomes available.