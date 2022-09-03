Vendors of Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market set up for holiday weekend

Boiling Spring Lake, NC (WWAY)– In Brunswick County, locals set up for their bi monthly market to sell local homemade goods.

Boiling Springs Lake holds a market at the Community Center every other Saturday from March through December filled with various vendors of local goods.

Vendors include local produce, baked goods, handmade accessories, candles, and pottery. The American Legion of Leland participates as well in efforts to support local veterans.

With it being a holiday weekend, vendors were hoping for a big turnout.

Buddy Driggers with Maters and Taters Produce, a vendor at the market told us more about what they have to offer.

“We have a market here every first Saturday and third Saturday of every month and we have different vendors, of course I’m the produce, we have different jewelry vendors, we have the American Legion.”

The market lasts from 9am to 2pm.

If you would like to participate as a vendor at the Boiling Springs Neighborhood Market, you can reach out to Karen Kreitzbender with Bender Potters at bendercompany@yahoo.com.