Veteran Services relocating offices, will resume in-person services next month

New Hanover County Veteran Services is being relocated (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Veterans Services is relocating to the Health and Human Services Annex at 1507 Greenfield Street in October.

“We are very excited to be transitioning to a new but familiar location just across the street to continue helping veterans in our community get connected with the services they need and deserve,” said Veteran Services Officer Betsy Graham.

The last day to receive in-person assistance at the current offices, located inside Health and Human Services at 1650 Greenfield Street, will be October 5th. On October 6th, Veteran Services will be offering virtual assistance over the phone or through online appointments.

In-person visits at the new offices will begin on October 9th.

New Hanover County Veteran Services helps veterans and their families identify eligibility and apply for benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and other agencies.