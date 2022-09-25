VFW Post 12196 searching for new members

Leland, NC (WWAY)– VFW Post 12196 is looking for a few good men and women.

The Leland Post 12196 of the VFW held a tabling at Tractor Supply in Leland on Saturday.

The group is looking to add new members to their post. Many people who have served in the military aren’t aware that they’re eligible to join the VFW or what the VFW can do for them.

There is a large veteran population in Brunswick County, says Gerald Decker, Commander of the post, and wants them to have the representation that the VFW can provide.

“We’d like for the community to know that we’re here working on behalf of veterans and trying to raise awareness that there is a group of combat veterans serving in this community, and we’re just doing everything we can to reach out and be available to those who want to participate in what we do.” Gerald Decker, Post 12196 Commander said.

Gerald Decker also says the Tri-care contract changes is one of the biggest current things Post 12196 is helping vets get up to speed on.