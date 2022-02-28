Vice President Kamala Harris to visit NC to discuss creating good-paying jobs

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Durham following President Joe Biden's first State of the Union.

Biden is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Harris and Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh are scheduled to arrive in Durham on Wednesday, March 2. The pair will talk about the administration’s push to create good-paying, union jobs.

