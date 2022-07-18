Vicious Biscuit restaurant opens Wilmington location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new Wilmington restaurant is serving up Southern food in a whole new way, and on a plate as big as your head.

The Vicious Biscuit opened across from Mayfaire Monday morning to a line outside the door. This is the restaurant’s fourth location.

With locations in Summerville, Mount Pleasant, and Charlotte, the brunch spot is known for its enormous biscuits, jam bar full of toppings, and quick service.

Just a couple hours after their opening, Chief Operating Officer Michael Ball says they’d already served nearly 300 customers.

“We want to treat you like a guest at our house, and honestly we’re trying to put a new spin on brunch where it’s a fast casual and you can get in, sit down, enjoy your food, in ideally under an hour, instead of a three hour tour,” Ball said.

The Vicious Biscuit is open weekdays 7am-3pm and weekends 8am-3pm.