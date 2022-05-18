Victim, suspect identified in deadly Kure Beach shooting

Shooting investigation underway in Kure Beach on May 17, 2022 (Photo: Annick Joseph/WWAY)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The victim and suspect in a deadly shooting have been identified as Kure Beach residents.

Kure Beach Police have identified 55-year-old John Allen Garisto as the man who was killed in the Tuesday afternoon shooting on Ocean View Avenue. 61-year-old William Henry Bennett was identified as the suspect. Both were Kure Beach residents.

Officers found Bennett dead after hearing a gunshot come from his home.

According to the Kure Beach Police Department, officers responded to 121 Ocean View Avenue around 2:45 p.m on Tuesday in reference to a dispute with shots fired. The incident reportedly began as an argument between neighbors.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.