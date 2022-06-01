VIDEO: Police urge caution after motorcyclist trapped under vehicle in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police Dept. shared a video Tuesday night of a motorcyclist trapped under a vehicle from a collision on Ocean Boulevard that happened on Saturday afternoon.

As seen in the video, officers and on-lookers lifted the car to release the person and get him to safety.

The rider and the passenger of the motorcycle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police confirmed.

Police are using the incident as an opportunity to remind people to slow down and look twice to keep everyone safe on the roads. Police said to create extra space between you and other vehicles.

Johnny Taylor, 25, was arrested for the incident, according to a report number provided by police.

Taylor was charged with having an open container of beer or wine and following too closely.