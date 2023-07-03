Visitors react to Air Force Recreation Area name change

Some visitors think money should be spent helping others

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — It’s been several days since Fort Fisher Air Force Recreation Area was renamed after a World War 2 veteran.

The area is now named the Blakeslee Air Force Recreation Area.

It’s named after Donal Blakeslee who flew more combat missions against the German Air Force in World War 2 than any other American fighter pilot.

The change was made at the recommendation of the Congressional Naming Commission.

However, while most visitors to the area didn’t notice the name change, those who were aware of the change didn’t fully support it.

Casey Mcauliffe’s husband is in the military. She thinks the military should be focused on more important things.

“I’m all about change, I love it,” Mcauliffe said. “The one thing I would like to see personally is more change in ways that really matter and military spouses face a lot of things like unemployment, inadequate access to childcare and support when their spouses are deployed. And to me personally, that would be something I like to see money spent on.”

According to the Air Force, the Naming Commission provides renaming recommendations for anything honoring the Confederacy or anyone who fought in service of the Confederacy.