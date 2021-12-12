Volunteers from the Cape Fear headed to Kentucky for disaster relief following deadly tornado

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Two men from the Cape Fear are headed to Kentucky to provide disaster relief after a deadly tornado ripped through the Midwest.

Mike Thompson of New Hanover County is deploying on Monday to serve as a government operations liaison and a representative for the American Red Cross working with the community in county emergency operations centers.

Gene Pavone of Brunswick County is also leaving on Monday to do sheltering.

In total, the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina Region is sending three volunteers to the area including another man from Franklin County.

For more information on how you can help, visit the American Red Cross website.