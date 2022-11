Volunteers pack 350 bags for children facing food insecurity

NourishNC hosted an event to help package 350 bags of food for children in need (Photo: NourishNC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of the community came together Wednesday to package food for children in need.

NourishNC hosted the event at their warehouse, encouraging guests to pack a bag with someone they didn’t know.

Volunteers managed to pack 350 bags of food for children facing food insecurity in the Cape Fear.

The food will go to help children receive the nutrition they need through healthy food.