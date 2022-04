Volunteers wanted to clean parts of Greenfield Lake

Volunteers needed to pick up trash in and around Squash Branch in the Greenfield Lake watershed (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington has tweeted out an appeal for volunteers to help clean up a part of Greenfield Lake.

The tweet notes that the clean-up event is organized by Cape Fear River Watch. They need volunteers Saturday morning, April 9, to pick up trash in and around Squash Branch in the Greenfield Lake watershed.

They are looking to work from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Here’s a link to register: https://bit.ly/3KfBaXH