VP Kamala Harris promotes Biden’s infrastructure package in North Carolina

Harris will be joined by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Kamala Harris

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Charlotte Thursday to pitch President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to North Carolinians.

Harris will be joined by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alma Adams, D-NC, assure state residents that the new infrastructure package will speed up long-neglected public works projects and create good-paying union jobs in the state.

She’ll also tour the public transit facility at the Charlotte Area Transit System’s Bus Garage and meet with transit workers.

Though it’s unclear how much federal infrastructure spending will be allocated to North Carolina, the state could see as much $457 million for bridge replacement and repairs over a five-year period.

To improve public transportation, North Carolina could receive about $910 million over five years. At least $100 million could be on the way to expand broadband coverage across the state.

For improving water infrastructure and eliminating lead service lines and pipes, the state could get more than $1 billion over five years.

North Carolina will also get a portion of the $7.5 billion that will be used to build out a national network of electric vehicle chargers.