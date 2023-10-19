Waccamaw Siouan pow wow being held in Columbus County

The 51st pow wow is being held Friday (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 51st annual Waccamaw Siouan pow wow is returning to tribal grounds on Friday.

The Columbus County event is a public celebration of Native American culture, featuring dancing, drumming and demonstrating their thriving spirit of resilience.

The pow wow is held on the tribal grounds of the Waccamaw Siouan tribe in Bolton.

Admission is $5 after 2:00 p.m. on Friday and $10 on Saturday. Seniors 65 and older are $5, with children under four getting in free.