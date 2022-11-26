Waccamaw Sioux Tribe celebrates heritage

The Waccamaw Sioux Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history.

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– With November being Native American Heritage Month, one local tribe came together to celebrate their heritage.

The Waccamaw Sioux Tribe gathered at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville to celebrate their tribe and its rich history.

The Waccamaw Siouan Indians are the traditional custodians of the land on which the museum resides.

The event included workshops, crafts, dancing demonstrations, and other performances.

Officials say this event recognized the meaningful partnership of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe and Columbus County.