Walgreens recalls store-branded pain medication due to lack of child-resistant packaging

UNITED STATES (WWAY) — A Walgreens branded pain medication is being taken off shelves following a nationwide recall due to a lack of child-resistant packaging.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall notice for about 137,000 units of the Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles on June 16th.

The over-the-counter item contains a regulated substance of the drug acetaminophen which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act or known as the PPPA.

The recalled product was said to be sold in Walgreens stores nationwide from October 2021 through April 2022.

The affected bottles have the UPC number 311917218090 and lot numbers: P2100627, P2100671, P2100672, P2100689 P2100747, P2100859 (each with an expiration date Nov-2022), and P2200050 (with expiration date Jan-2023)

You can find the UPC number, lot numbers, and expiration date printed near the drug facts panel on the label on the back of the bottle.

If you own the bottle, the agency asks that you immediately store the product in a safe location out of reach and sight of children.

You can contact Aurohealth for information on returning the product at your nearest Walgreens store to receive a full refund.

You can find more information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website located here.