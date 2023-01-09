Wallace Police arrest man for alleged sex offenses with a child

Jose Enrique Moradel has been arrested for alleged sexual offenses with a child (Photo: Wallace Police Department)

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — The Wallace Police Department has arrested a man accused of several sexual offenses.

24-year-old Jose Enrique Moradel has been arrested and charged with Felonious Statutory Sex Offense with a Child, 4 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child, and Sexual Battery.

The charges come following a Wallace PD investigation into an allegation made by a 12 year old juvenile of incidents that occurred over a period of time.

The Police Department says while you never want to hear about incidents like this, they are thankful for the bravery of the juvenile who reported these offenses.