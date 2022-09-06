Want to help keep New Hanover County clean? Join a ‘Trash Mob’ this weekend

Volunteers picking up trash in New Hanover County (Photo: Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers are coming together this Saturday to help clean up trash around New Hanover County.

The event is beginning at 9:00 am in Parkwood Park, located at 4827 in Wilmington.

Attendees will pick up litter on Harris Road from 9:00 am until 10:00 am.

The Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County will provide all the supplies (trash bags, gloves, safety vests and trash pickers).

Organizers say the Trash Mob was created as a fun way to help keep the streets of New Hanover County clean.

Volunteers must be at least 16 years of age and can participate as an individual or group.

You can call (910) 798-7629 for more information or to sign up.