Wanted suspect arrested in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory

Quavius Shamond Izard
Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder (Photo: Hickory Police)

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have arrested a second suspect who was considered armed and dangerous, and wanted in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory.

Police say 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder and will be held in the Catawba County Jail under no bond in connection to the murder of Omari Drovon Alexander.

Izard was found hiding on a property in Collettsville by the owner on Nov. 24, 2021 around 5:40 p.m., authorities say.

On Monday, 20-year-old Hailey Maureen Melanson, 20, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection to Alexander’s death. She is in jail with no bond.

