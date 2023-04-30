Warehouse on Water hosts “Drag the River” brunch

The event featured an endless mimosa bar, catered brunch food -- plus some drag show entertainment.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In downtown Wilmington at “Warehouse on Water,” a “Drag the River” brunch event took place this afternoon.

“Warehouse on Water” Director, Brandon Warren, said this event was in perfect timing with the proposal of House Bill 673.

The Bill, although in its’ preliminary stages, would prohibit drag performers performing in front of people younger than the age of 18.

This includes drag performer story hours with children.

Warren said, “They would be reading, ya know, “Curious George” to a bunch of kids in a nice Sunday outfit. This is a different version of them than they get doing that. But, I don’t think you should limit them doing anything that they wanna do for the community.”

Warren said he’s already planning another “Drag the River” event. On June 17th, he said it will be called a “pride party.”