Warm weather leads to increase in snake sightings during the winter

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — Across the Cape Fear, the warmer temps are drawing out some animals that usually limit their time wandering around during the winter season, like snakes.

Snakes and other reptiles are traditionally less active in the fall and winter. North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission Officer Thomas Weaver says recent warm weather is leading to an increased chance of spotting them as they look for a place to enjoy the mild winter.

“With the hot temperatures, alligators and your cold blooded reptiles, snakes, they need that warmth from the sun and this is a good time to get it. So they’ll, –there’s a chance that those sighting could increase, but for mammals it’s probably going to be a little bit less,” said Officer Thomas Weaver, North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission.

Weaver says although the snakes welcome the warm weather, you should not expect to see them out for long.

“You’re typically not going to have to worry about them being in that area, and being in that area for too long. You’re going to see them come out for a couple of days maybe, and as it start to get back cool they’ll go back away. So most instances, they’ll be out, and if you just give them adequate space and don’t approach them, just let them do their own thing,” Weaver.

He also offered tips on where you might see snakes venture out in this very mild weather, and to be mindful of their presence.

“They like to be around areas of water, and If you have any wood piles or anything around your houses they may be out there, one of the –one other thing too with snakes they’re very well camouflaged, like the copperhead, this time of year, in leaves they can look like they’re almost not even there until you are right there at them. So you just got to be observant of your surroundings,” said Weaver.

Officer Weaver also says you should avoid interactions with snakes and other wildlife when you see them, to limit potential danger.