WATCH: Driver wanted after causing damage in Winnabow

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help.

Deputies are looking for the person driving the black BMW captured in the video posted above.

The driver caused damage to property at the Winnabow Fire Department on Governors Road, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Lanier at 910-253-2727