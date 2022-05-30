WATCH: NC program aims to help mothers overcome substance abuse and addiction

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN/CBS News) — Getting help with substance abuse can be a struggle in North Carolina.

For pregnant women and mothers, it’s even tougher.

A local program has been recognized by the Pew Charitable Trusts as a “best practice” program that is breaking down barriers.

Lucy Brown dealt with addiction even while pregnant with her first child.

“I had such guilt because of the way I had acted during my entire pregnancy.”

Her mom contacted UNC Horizons, a facility with a comprehensive care program for pregnant women and mothers who were struggling with substance abuse.

According to the North Carolina Health Department, there was a 38% increase in total overdose deaths between 2018 and 2020.

Hendree Jones is the executive director of the program. She says they do much more than just help with counseling and getting women sober.

“We can break the intergenerational cycles of abuse and addiction to be able to allow future generations to thrive.”

Drug addictions and an unstable home life can create problems for children.

UNC Horizons is expanding its reach, building a new 32 unit transitional housing project.

Homestead Gardens will allow mothers a smooth transition to independence, while the recovery network gives them the support they need.